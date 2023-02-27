First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $19.37 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

