First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.
Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
