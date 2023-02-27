First Industrial Realty Trust’s (FR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FRGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

