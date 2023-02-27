Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

