Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $268.74 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $268.74 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $6.79 or 0.00028887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 393,453,517 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.