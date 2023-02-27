Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRRPF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional and retail investors, and private wealth clients. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, Europe, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.