Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,369. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.17 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.96.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

About Fiera Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

