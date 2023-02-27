Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 11.7% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 3.45% of Fidelity National Financial worth $339,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 304,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,181. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

