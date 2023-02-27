Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 11.7% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 3.45% of Fidelity National Financial worth $339,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 106.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 215,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,075 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 359,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 791,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.00. 304,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,181. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 26.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.