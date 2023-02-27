Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Holdings Cut by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after buying an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after buying an additional 208,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $56.35.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

