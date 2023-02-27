Fellaz (FLZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $100,348.69 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00008147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

