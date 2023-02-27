Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $700.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $700.00 and last traded at $691.30, with a volume of 5065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $682.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

About Fairfax Financial

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

