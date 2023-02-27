eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP lessened its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the period. eXp World comprises 6.0% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $26,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 393.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 2.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

