Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Evolution Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
