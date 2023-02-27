Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.88% of Everi worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Everi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after purchasing an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everi by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Everi stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

