Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.