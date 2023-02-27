Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.