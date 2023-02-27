Ethernity Chain (ERN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $645.08

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $645.08 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00009695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

