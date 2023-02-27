Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89.

WTRG opened at $44.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

