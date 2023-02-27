Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (AXS, B, CDTX, GNTX, GSK, KRG, NOMD, PTCT, SHG, SSL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 26th:
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.
