Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 26th (AXS, B, CDTX, GNTX, GSK, KRG, NOMD, PTCT, SHG, SSL)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 26th:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

