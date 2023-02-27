Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.31.
Equinox Gold Trading Down 1.7 %
Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.15. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.41.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
