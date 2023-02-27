Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

