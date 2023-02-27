Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) dropped 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 1,381,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,922,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enovix by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 710,819 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

