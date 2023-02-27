ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.89) target price on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.62) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, October 31st.

ENI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.18 ($14.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a fifty-two week high of €14.94 ($15.89).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

