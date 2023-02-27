Employers Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Employers to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Employers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.27. Employers has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Employers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Stories

