Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $572.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $555.00 to $572.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $584.42.

Elevance Health stock opened at $478.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $439.64 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,520,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

