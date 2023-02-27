Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Electromed Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

