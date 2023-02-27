Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

