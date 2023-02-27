EcoSynthetix (ECO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.
EcoSynthetix Price Performance
Shares of ECO stock opened at C$3.66 on Monday. EcoSynthetix has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08.
About EcoSynthetix
