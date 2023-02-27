EcoSynthetix (ECO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

Shares of ECO stock opened at C$3.66 on Monday. EcoSynthetix has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.17 million, a PE ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

