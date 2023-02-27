eCash (XEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $679.03 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $679.03 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,356.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00582830 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00178627 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00045063 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000805 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,319,798,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,319,792,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
