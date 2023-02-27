Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.2%.

NYSE:ECC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.14. 515,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,697. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

