EAC (EAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,026.50

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. EAC has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $5,026.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00404453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0087111 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,703.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

