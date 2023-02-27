Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $13.19. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 58,315 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $640.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $500,690 over the last 90 days. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,957.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 350,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 346,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

