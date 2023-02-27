Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $13.19. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 58,315 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690. Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

