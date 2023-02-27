Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.
BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.67 and a beta of 2.73. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.
Insider Activity at Dutch Bros
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
