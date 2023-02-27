dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of dormakaba (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
dormakaba Stock Performance
Shares of DRRKF opened at $366.69 on Thursday. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $335.15 and a 12-month high of $366.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.51.
dormakaba Company Profile
