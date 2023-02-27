DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 15,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $865,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,931.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.6 %

DASH stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. 5,980,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,106. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in DoorDash by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,251,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 243,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DoorDash

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

