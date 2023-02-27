DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.71.
DocuSign Price Performance
Shares of DOCU opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 863.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
