DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives $33.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DISH opened at $13.27 on Monday. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

