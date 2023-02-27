Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $28.03

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $27.30. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,531,659 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

