Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 16,689,334 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 121,074 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 649,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 489,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 948.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 573,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 442,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

