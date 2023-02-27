Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $14.31

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 16,689,334 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 81,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

