Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 6,369,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 41,975,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 504.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,633,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,038 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 143,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 86,334 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,185,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

