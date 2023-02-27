Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 14.8% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners owned 1.79% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $250,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 135,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,879. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.