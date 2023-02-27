dForce USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,079.08 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $165.41 million and approximately $10,079.08 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00403695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.03077965 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $8,896.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

