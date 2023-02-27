Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $320.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $336.07.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $257.82 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

