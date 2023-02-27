Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $33.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.68.
ArcelorMittal Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MT opened at $29.43 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
