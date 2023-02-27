Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Price Target to $33.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of MT opened at $29.43 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after buying an additional 2,622,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,119,000 after buying an additional 224,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after buying an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

