Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,200 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,035.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,389.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market cap of £70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,847.18%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

