Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €27.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €27.00 ($28.72) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on freenet in a research report on Thursday.

freenet Price Performance

freenet stock traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €23.64 ($25.15). The stock had a trading volume of 516,558 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.22. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

