Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

