Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Danske raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

